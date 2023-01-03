InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP grew its position in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 471,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 384,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 78,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InFinT Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IFIN opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. InFinT Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

