Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 161 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.