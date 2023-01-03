Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

