InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in InMode by 13.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197,271 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,814,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in InMode by 319.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 781,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

InMode Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InMode will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

