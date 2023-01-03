International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $151.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

