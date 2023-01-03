Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,114,000.

PXI stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.598 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

