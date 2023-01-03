Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 458,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.