Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $81.29.

