iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $149.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

