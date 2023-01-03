iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $154.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.94.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

