iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

