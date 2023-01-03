iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after buying an additional 116,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after buying an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

