Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

