John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Buys 200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 512 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average of $252.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $339.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

