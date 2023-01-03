Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

