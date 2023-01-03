Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

