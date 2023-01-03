Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

