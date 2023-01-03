Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 5.7% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average of $171.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

