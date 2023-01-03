JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Next Level Private LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 5.1% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.42.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.