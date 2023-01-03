K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $321,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

