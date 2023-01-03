Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 9,422 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,309.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,877.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 31,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 30,343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,017.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 539,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after buying an additional 513,590 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,796.9% in the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 213,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 244,364 shares valued at $14,223,130. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

