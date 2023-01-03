Kessler Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3,469.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.87 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.77.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.