KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1,319.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

NYSE:KKR opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

