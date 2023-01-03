Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Insider Activity

Biogen Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $276.92 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.49. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

