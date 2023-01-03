Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $729,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lumentum by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 352.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

