Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,797 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

