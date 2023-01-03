L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $208.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.31 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

