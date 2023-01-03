Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
