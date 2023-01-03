Lantz Financial LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $339.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

