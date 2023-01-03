Lantz Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.87 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

