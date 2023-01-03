Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 127,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGA opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,483,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,587,000 after acquiring an additional 662,090 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 256.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,986 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $8,923,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $9,981,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 85.1% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 425,650 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

