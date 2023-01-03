Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 2,366 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

