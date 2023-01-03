Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 305,200 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of LEXX stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lexaria Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and B2B Production. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology that improves the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lowers overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.