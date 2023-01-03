LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $10.53 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Actiam N.V. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 2,019,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $279,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 36,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.87 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

