LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

LG Display Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.45. LG Display has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of LG Display

LPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 641.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 18.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.