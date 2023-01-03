Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

