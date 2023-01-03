Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 543,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,209,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,601,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 434,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,764,000 after buying an additional 412,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 244,364 shares worth $14,223,130. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.08. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

