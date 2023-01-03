Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.07 Million in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

