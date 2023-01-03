Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.14 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 890.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.96.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.33. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

