Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 121.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 414.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $184.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,678.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.68.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,708.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

