LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Down 12.9% in December

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LPL Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $216.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.20.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

