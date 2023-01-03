Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 851 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.30.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

