Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,167,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,470 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $48,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after buying an additional 215,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

