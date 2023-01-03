Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 85,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 41,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $337.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.89 and a 200-day moving average of $337.10. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

