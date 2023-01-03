Mason & Associates Inc Buys 62 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

