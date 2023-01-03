Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $347.73 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.72.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

