Mathes Company Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.8% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 59,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 9,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.8% in the third quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 17,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 44,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 62,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $856.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.