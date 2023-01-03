McDonald Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 51,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 43,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,669,000 after buying an additional 30,876 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

