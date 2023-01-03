McDonald Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.1% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.50.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

