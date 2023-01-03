Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 1,513 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Apple makes up 13.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Actiam N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 2,019,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $279,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 36,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day moving average of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.87 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

